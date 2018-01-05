What to do in London | 10 Things to do in London

The original cupcake phenomenon was started by Hummingbird and you can see why.



Hummingbird Bakery started off in the depths of Notting Hill's Portobello Road in 2004 and since then has gone viral. Popping up at festivals, touring the country in their mobile unit and opening four other shops around London, Hummingbird bakery is the answer to London's sweet-tooth.



Stocked full of American-inspired cupcakes, cakes and desserts these shops are a girl's greatest playground. They're constantly updating their range of cakes and even have the option for gluten free everything and are totally Vegetarian friendly!



A trip to any of their stores is well worth it and until you've had one of their Red Velvet cupcakes, you haven't lived...

More Information:

Monday-Friday 8.30am- 6.30pm

Saturday-Sunday 11am-6pm



Address: Nido Building 11, Frying Pan Alley, Spitalfields, London, E1 7HS

Tel: 020 7851 1795 Image © Benjamin C. M. Backhouse

