What to do in London | 10 Things to do in London

If you are in London, not going to visit the Tate Modern would be a crime against humanity.



Not only does it house some of the best modern art exhibitions in it's stunning location on the brim of the Thames, but this summer the Tate Modern has got something brand spanking new to draw in the crowds - 'The Tanks'.



Beneath the gallery itself lies a maze of show-stopping underground cylindrical chambers, formally the oil tanks that fuelled the power station which have been opened to the public. 'The Tanks' have turned this incredible industrial space into a hub of live performance, film screenings and events, the majority of which you can check out for free!



Interactive performance in abandoned warehouse basements by the river? Yes please.



More Information:

Sunday-Thursday 10am-6pm

Friday- Saturday 10am - 10pm



Address: Bankside, London Se1 9TG

Tel: 020 7887 8888



