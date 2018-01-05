What to do in London | 10 Things to do in London

Faltering Fullback is hands down the most bizarre place that we've come across in London but its by far one of the most memorable.



It's an eccentric mix of traditional Irish pub, sports bar, lively music venue, thai restaurant and Eden-like paradise.



From your entrance it's a pretty standard looking pub, stroll into the next room and you fall into the middle of a heaving mass of men watching sports and flexing their muscles on well placed pool table.



Then take a trip outside and see this: a labyrinth of levels of shiny wooden panneling lush greenery and romantic lattices.



Where else can you get a good old-fashioned ale with your Pad Thai?



It might sound weird but it works for the Faltering Fullback; and it's beautiful quirky charm makes it one of our favourite places to go.



More Information:

Address: 19 Perth Road, Finsbury Park, London, N4 3HB

Tel: 020 7272 5834



