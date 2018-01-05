What to do in London | 10 Things to do in London

>
What to do in London
Ronnie Scott's is more of an institution than simply a jazz club.

If you know anything about jazz then you will have heard of it's name. Featuring the best line up of the greatest jazz acts from across the globe, Ronnie Scott's is an absolute must for an unforgettable evening of entertainment.

The red velvet seats, classic Latin-American cocktails and friendly famous faces staring down at you from the walls, are just a hint at what this club is all about.

But it's not just jazz at Ronnie's, upstairs at Ronnie's Bar you can find anything from Cuban bands, poetry slams, jive nights and samba - there isn't a taste that isn't catered for.

This is definitely up there at the top of the list for our favourite things to do - trust us you'll want to go back again and again.

More Information:
Monday- Thursday 6pm - 3am
Friday - Saturday 6pm -3am
Sunday 6.30 - 12 Midnight, Sunday lunch 12pm - 4pm

Address: 47 Frith Street, Soho, London, W1D 4HT
Tel: 020 7439 0747



