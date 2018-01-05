Gok Wan launches sexy shapewear: Underwear we love

>
Gok Wan launches sexy shapewear

That's right ladies, everyone's favourite GBF (gay best friend), Gok Wan, is launching sexy shapewear so you can look and feel gorgeous at all times.

Making control pants look sexy is no mean feat, but Gok Wan has managed it with his retro chic collection of figure enhancing underwear.

The 50's themed corsets and bodies, are very Marilyn Monroe, and if Monroe's iconic fuller figure could rock big knickers who's to say that we can't too?

Perfect for curvy girls the Gok Wan underwear collection will cinch in waists, give boobs a supportive lift, and will trim hips down too, all whilst making you feel like vintage pin up.

Available from Simply Yours from 21st February 2011.

Shaping body in Blossom - £50.00
