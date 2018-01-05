How to get bigger breasts without surgery

Waking up with a gigantic pair of boobs might be the stuff of dreams but with the right bra, the fantasy of how to get bigger breasts without surgery can become a reality.



If we told you that you could get a DD rack without going under the knife, you'd laugh - but when we went to the launch of Freya's new Lingerie collection that's exactly what happened...



When the fashion team was offered a professional bra fitting we thought what's the harm? But when we were given our new bra sizes we couldn't believe it - we'd gone from Keira Knightley to Katie Price in the blink of an eye.



The secret to a bigger bust size is simple, it's all about knowing the right bra size for your breasts. The girls at Freya told us:



"Over 80% of women are wearing the wrong size bra with the majority of women wrongly thinking they are a 34B/34C. Wearing the wrong size bra can firstly be very uncomfortable, but it can also affect your posture, your confidence and ruin the look of your outerwear too so its really important to get professionally fitted."



As we went from a 32C to a 30E, we're not complaining. It's the biggest ego boost we've had for a while.



Get the right bra and bigger breasts to boot, all without surgery. Check out our top tips on bra fitting...



