How to get bigger breasts without surgery!
How to check your bra-size
We talked to Freya
to learn the ins and outs of bad bra faux pas to allow you ladies to get the most out of your lingerie
.
How to tell if you've got the wrong size:
- Your breast is squeezed out of the cup creating a double bust effect.
- Your breast is not fully contained within the underwire.
- The underband does not sit level at the front and back i.e. riding up at the back.
- Shoulder straps dig in.
- Your breasts are unsupported.
Any of those sound familliar? Head to your local department store for a professional fittiing, it's quick, easy and trust
us you'll feel the difference!
Here's some signs to remember when checking if you've chosen the right bra.
Your bra should:
- Have the underband level at the front and back.
- Hold the breast fully contained with the underwire.
- Have no puckering or overspill in the cup.
- Underwires sitting flat against the chest wall.
- Support your breasts.
So with that in mind here are our five favourite bras from Freya lingerie
s/s 2012.