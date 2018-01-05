>
How to get bigger breasts without surgery
  
How to get bigger breasts without surgery!
In this article

How to get bigger breasts without surgery!


How to check your bra-size

We talked to Freya to learn the ins and outs of bad bra faux pas to allow you ladies to get the most out of your lingerie.

How to tell if you've got the wrong size:
  • Your breast is squeezed out of the cup creating a double bust effect.
  • Your breast is not fully contained within the underwire.
  • The underband does not sit level at the front and back i.e. riding up at the back.
  • Shoulder straps dig in.
  • Your breasts are unsupported.
Any of those sound familliar? Head to your local department store for a professional fittiing, it's quick, easy and trust us you'll feel the difference!

Here's some signs to remember when checking if you've chosen the right bra.

Your bra should:
  • Have the underband level at the front and back.
  • Hold the breast fully contained with the underwire.
  • Have no puckering or overspill in the cup.
  • Underwires sitting flat against the chest wall.
  • Support your breasts.
So with that in mind here are our five favourite bras from Freya lingerie s/s 2012.

