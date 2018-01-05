>
>

Lingerie we love

 
Lingerie we love
In this article
Lingerie we love

Lingerie we love 

So Valentine's Day is approaching and making sure you look oh so good for your partner is fast becoming priority number one.

With this in mind, having a set of uber-sexy lingerie can go a long way...trust us.

Best of all, not only will it make him sit up and take notice like never before, but you'll feel unstoppable.

So just in time for the Valentine's Day loving, here is our pick of the latest lingerie we love!



Passionata White Nights Bra
RRP: £34
White NightsString
RRP: £19

Available from ASOS

27/01/2012
Tags Spring - Summer
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Lingerie we love
Don't miss...
Tricks and tips for an active new yearThe funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
Perfect baby names for FebruaryTen men who you don’t want to marry
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         