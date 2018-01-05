|
Lingerie we love
|
|
In this article
Lingerie we love
Lingerie we loveOk so it's a little bit on the pricey side, but if Valentine's Day isn't a reason to splash out on something utterly gorgeous then what is?
This camisole may be the lingerie of dreams but once you have it, sleeping will be the last thing on your mind.
We'd never want to take it off!
Gilda and Pearl Bacall Babydoll at DOLCI FOLLIE
RRP: £219
Available from DOLCI FOLLIE
|
|
Maria Bell
27/01/2012
|
Article Plan Lingerie we love ▼
|