>
>
Lingerie we love
  
Lingerie we love
In this article

Lingerie we love


Lingerie we love

Ok so it's a little bit on the pricey side, but if Valentine's Day isn't a reason to splash out on something utterly gorgeous then what is?

This camisole may be the lingerie of dreams but once you have it, sleeping will be the last thing on your mind.

We'd never want to take it off!


Gilda and Pearl Bacall Babydoll at DOLCI FOLLIE
RRP: £219

Available from DOLCI FOLLIE

27/01/2012
Tags Spring - Summer
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Lingerie we love
Don't miss...
Movie Stars Who Are Unrecognisable On ScreenChristmas 2013: The best gift ideas for men
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornCelebrities expecting babies in 2018
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Ultimate Style Advice For Women With Small Breasts
Delicate Work: How To Take Care Of Your Underwear
Style Advice All Petite Women Should Live By
Style Advice Women With Big Breasts Need To Know
See all Fashion guides
Holly Fulton catwalk video
See all Fashion videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         