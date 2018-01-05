Myleene Klass launches vintage inspired lingerie

Myleene Klass launches vintage inspired lingerie Meow!



With pieces to suit every shape and style you can take your pick from buxom bodices, 50’s knickers, lovely lace sets and beautiful babydolls. Hmm, decisions decisions!



Myleene says: “It can be a struggle finding great looking supportive underwear that still contours your figure and acts like scaffolding! With my new collection, I hope women feel comfortable, glamorous and most importantly, confident in my designs.”



Anyone who compares undergarments to scaffolding whilst maintaining they must look pretty is trustworthy in our books!



Strapless light control body

RRP: £35.00

Available from Littlewoods

