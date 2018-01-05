Myleene Klass launches vintage inspired lingerie 

>
Meow! Myleene Klass is looking super foxy in her debut lingerie collection for Littlewoods. The model and TV presenter is no stranger when it comes to designing clothes, but this is her first foray into lingerie design. Our verdict? Hot stuff!

With pieces to suit every shape and style you can take your pick from buxom bodices, 50’s knickers, lovely lace sets and beautiful babydolls. Hmm, decisions decisions!

Myleene says: “It can be a struggle finding great looking supportive underwear that still contours your figure and acts like scaffolding! With my new collection, I hope women feel comfortable, glamorous and most importantly, confident in my designs.”

Anyone who compares undergarments to scaffolding whilst maintaining they must look pretty is trustworthy in our books!

Strapless light control body
RRP: £35.00
Available from Littlewoods


03/10/2012
