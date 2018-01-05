Pretty bars 2011

In this article



















O Lingerie Adorable Water Lilly Padded T Shirt Bra



During the summer visible underwear isn't an if, it's a when. Pretty bras are a huge must for wearing under all these flimsy, gorgeous summer tops.



We've trawled the internet for Pretty bras in florals and lace that will look lovely if you accidentally flash, go for an impromptu dip in the sea or intentionally take all your clothes off!



To make sure your underwear is worth more than cursory glance we've got some top tips:

5 tips for great underwear 1: Pretty bra straps can look great under a top with thin straps but bra straps under a strapless top is just pointless.



2: Avoid sausage boob caused by badly fitting strapless bras. A moulded cup, balconette is your best bet for bigger



3: Do not wash your light coloured



4: Don't be tempted by "invisible" straps. They're very visible and very tacky.



5: Get measured by a professional. A badly fitting bra can make your boobs look awful, not to mention the terrible things it'll do to your posture.



Pretty summer bras for 2011 are an underwear drawer staple so stock up now. They're so cute and girlie!





[Pictured]

O

£16.00

ASOS





