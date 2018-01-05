Rosie Huntington Whiteley's Valentine's Lingerie Collection

Rosie’s spring lingerie collection: Luxe ‘n romantic



There is no denying that Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's latest lingerie for Autograph at Marks & Spencer has been designed with romance in mind, that much we are sure of!



The universally flattering shades of blush pink and warm neutrals work brilliantly on her sexy silk lingerie to make the most of every woman’s curves.



Rosie told Vogue: "As this collection is launching so close to Valentine's Day, it was more important than ever to make sure that all the new colours complemented all skintones."



With cup sizes A-G (some styles E) and sizes 8-20 this stunning collection is accessible for all women of every shape and size.



Thanks, Rosie!

