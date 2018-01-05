>
Eye Makeup
Get come-to-bed eyes in a flash
Metallic
This new cream eyeshadow with an intense metallic effect comes in original and cute little artist-style tubes. Pastel colours, bronze, silver and gold with strong metallic pigments give e really eye-catching effect, which is enhanced by pearly pigments and the creamy texture. It's easy to apply, so use over the whole of your eyelid for an intense, show-stopping look.

We love: dazzling eyes!

Creamy Metal, Nivea Beauty around £6 for 7ml
Sarah Horrocks
22/01/2007
