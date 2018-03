Ready to roll

© Jean Marc Maniatis pour Le Club de Créateurs de Beauté

This cute curling kit contains vitamin-enriched hairspray and mousse rollers - all you need to get Salma's look. Spritz onto dry hair and and wrap a strand around each roller. A quick touch with a hairdryer will set your curls.



Our opinion: perfect curls in just 20 minutes!



Spicy Curling, Jean-Marc Maniatis, around £12 for a 150ml spray and 12 rollers

www.ccb-paris.com