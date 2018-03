© Inné L'Oréal Professionnel



This blackberry hair mask is rich in iron, Vitamin C and ginger. It revitalises and gives your curls extra bounce. It has a super-luxurious texture to deeply nourish your hair right down to the capillary fibres.



Our opinion: express professional hair care (it only takes 3 minutes), leaves your hair super-soft.



Inné energy extract, L’Oréal Professionnel, around £10 for 150 ml.

Avaiable exclusively at selected salons.