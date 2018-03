© Dessange



Use a silky mousse such as this one to give shape to your curls à la Chrstina. It contains a Provitamin B5 formula and fixing agents to sculpt rebellious frizz into glam curls. Again, use your fingers for best results: wrap your hair around your index finger and leave to dry.



Our opinion: would also be ideal for using with spiral curling tongs.



Boucles Sculpt’ Dessange, around £5 for a 200 ml spray