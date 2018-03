© Philips Beauty



Quick, effective and easy to use, these swanky curling tongs have an LCD screen which tells you the temperature and application time, if you please. You can adjust the temperature according to your hair type. The ceramic tongs give you soft, shiny locks.



Our opinion: gives stunning waves or impeccable curls in double-quick time, and you can change the settings according to your hair type (fine/thick/straight/curly).



Pro Philips Beauty SalonCurl, around £27