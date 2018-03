© Phyto



This UV conditioner de-tangles and softens your hair. It's gentle, contains essential orange oil to smoothen the follicles and make styling that little bit easier.



Our opinion: ideal for tangle-prone hair, and it also make your locks super-shiny.



Express Secret Professionnel de-tangling balm by Phyto, around £11 for 150 ml.

Exclusively available in participating salons.