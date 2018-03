© Sunsilk



Tame rebel strands with this light leave-in styler for curls. It's ultra-light, but it contains enough styling agents to tame frizz and sculpt perfect curls.



Our opinion: it's light on your hair and tough on frizz, and easy to apply with your hands. Bargain.



Sunsilk Waves & Curls Frizz Control Cream, Sunsilk, £2.19 for 200 ml.

Available at Boots