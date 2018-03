© L'Oréal Studio Line



A shining mousse with a wet effect to fight the frizz monster, and Aqua Guard technology to moisturise and define your curls.

Apply to wet hair and scrunch curls with your hands.



Our opninion: Gives excellent hold and springiness. Let it dry naturally.



Mousse Wet Curls Studio Line, L'Oréal, around £5 for 200 ml.