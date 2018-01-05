The key to her look: structure

© Davines

This modelling, moisturising and protecting serum gets rid of unwanted frizz and structures hair like Nicole's for natural-looking curls. It contains a milk fig formula and natural resin (rhizobian gum), it doesn't weigh your hair down, it feels gorgeous and it's easy to work through your hair just using your hands.



Our opinion: long-lasting, feels great. Even after a few hours, all you need to do to touch up your curls is run your fingers through them. Easy as!



Love Serum, Essential Haircare, Davines, around £12 for 150ml.







