Tamed and curled to perfection

These double-spiral gentle curling tongs create gorgeous curls in an instant. They're made using the latest ceramic technology so that they don't harm your hair, and they tame rebellious strands especially well.



How Babyliss have come a long way since they first created curling tongs in the early 60s! Tame N’Curl is a must for taming your frizz and sculpting natural curls like our Nicole's.



Our opinion: quick, easy and long-lasting.



Babyliss Tame N’Curl, around £27