>
>
>
Hair care
Perfect red-carpet curls
Article in images

A brief history of curls!

 
A brief history of curls!
© Herbal Essences

Around 30% of women have curly hair, natural or otherwise.

The first ever perm (chemical + heat treatments) was carried out at the beginning of the 20th century by a hairdresser of German origin.

Curling techniques have evolved greatly since then: in the 1930s heat-free perms first came about, and in 1940 cold perms were developed. Nowadays perms are normally carried out at room temperature.

As far as home curling accessories go, the first irons came out in 1900, while heated curlers first made their appearance in the 1930, and in 1980, curling tongs came onto the market.

Digital technology is the next big thing in curling. For maximum speed and effectiveness, you can control the temperature and time yourself according to your needs and the look you're trying to achieve.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
15/01/2008
Tags Hair care
Reader ranking:3.4/5 
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Perfect red-carpet curls
Don't miss...
Perfect baby names for FebruaryCelebrity pregnancies: Cute bumps
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         