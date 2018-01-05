Perfect red-carpet curls



© Gilles Degivry



Our expert Giles answers your questions:



"Curls are one of the most difficult things to achieve if you don't have naturally curly hair, but there are also endless possibilities for different looks: ringlets, waves, frizzy curls, whatever you want.



It's all about what's right for your hair type. The current trend is for natural curls with fairly flat roots and waves on the length. Curls soften and frame your face, and layered curls can give fine hair the illusion of volume.



Naturally curly hair is dry, tangly and prone to frizz. You need to take care of it by using a good conditioner, creams, balms, mousses, serums and sprays!



The best way to start curling: style slightly damp hair and let it dry naturally."