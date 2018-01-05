

This Neurocalm complex based on natural plant extracts is specially formulated to reduce bags. It protects the skin around your eyes from interior and exterior stress and aggravating factors, and contains sea crystals which stimulate the production of beta-endorphins. A combination of Lipidure, micro-encapsulated hyaluronic acid, ceramides and glycerine make for continuous and long-lasting moisturisation.



We say: a calming and soothing wonder-cure for saggy eyes.



Hydra Zen gel cream, Lancôme

£29.50 for 15 ml

