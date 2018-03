© Lierac



A cream treatment for dark circles containing arnica and anti-bruising plants which work on the skin vessels and get rid of the bruised effect. Anti-inflammatory ruscus tones the veins and Vitamin E strengthens the capillary walls.



We say: all very clever, and it works. Invisible under make-up, very fine and light, and brightens up your face in an instant.



Dark Circles treatment cream

Lierac, around £12 for 5 ml