Miracle cure

 
Miracle cure
A roll-on/patch duo to brighten your eyes and give them an amazingly youthful look. Containing an Adhesioderm 3D complex exclusive to Chanel (with rice peptides and yeast extract), it really firms the skin around the eyes. The lipo-peptide and glucoamino-glycane combination stops wrinkles from forming.
You roll it around your eyes and light pressure from the metal ball stimulates microcirculation and drains the lymph nodes. The patch ensures revitalising agents are abosrbed all over the eye area and maximises the effect of the serum.

We say: a dream treatment for tired eyes: targeted care that works within 10 days and really smoothens and restructures the contours of your eyes.

Ultra Correction Total Eye Revitalizer, Chanel
around £66 for the serum, applicator and 10 patches




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
13/02/2008
