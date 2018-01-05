>
>

Nourishing

 
Nourishing
© Shiseido

A cream/patch kit to smoothen the area around the eyes. It contains chlorella, which is a freshwater algae and reduces the appearance of fine lines, and hydroxyproline to strengthen the collagen structure that weakens with age. Pure retinol (Vitamin A) in a nourishing solution full of softening and smoothing ingredients is abosrbed into the skin when you apply the cloth mask to the eye area. Regular use (2-3 times a week) will give added effects.

We say: it smoothens your skin like a dream and is great on crow's feet.

Anti-wrinkle kit for the eye contours, Benefiance, Shiseido
around £44 for the cream and 4 packs containing 2 masks each.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
13/02/2008
Reader ranking:4.5/5 
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Play Our 2048 Game! Hot celebrity men in uniform
Next Week's Eastenders SpoilersDelicious ideas for Pancake Day
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         