

© Shiseido



A cream/patch kit to smoothen the area around the eyes. It contains chlorella, which is a freshwater algae and reduces the appearance of fine lines, and hydroxyproline to strengthen the collagen structure that weakens with age. Pure retinol (Vitamin A) in a nourishing solution full of softening and smoothing ingredients is abosrbed into the skin when you apply the cloth mask to the eye area. Regular use (2-3 times a week) will give added effects.



We say: it smoothens your skin like a dream and is great on crow's feet.



Anti-wrinkle kit for the eye contours, Benefiance, Shiseido

around £44 for the cream and 4 packs containing 2 masks each.

