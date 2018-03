© Guerlain



A light, fresh serum which smoothens lines and moisturises intensely. It contains a protein-rich anti-tension formula with decongesting vegetable extracts and tetrapeptides which stimulate micro-circulation in the delicate area around the eyes. It also has an immediate and long-lasting (24-hour) moisturising effect.



We say: soothing, revitalising, sensual...



Super Aqua-Eye Moisturising Serum, Guerlain

£47 for 15 ml