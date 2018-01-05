>
>

Innovative

 
Innovative
© Estée Lauder

A patch that really busts deep lines around the eyes. It contains up-to-the-minute micro-technology that continuously spreads Estée Lauder's very own patented bio-water over the eye area using a conductor gel (very high-tech!). It's hard-working but gentle, moisturising the surface of the skin and filling in deep wrinkles.

We say: great for heavily-lined, creased eyes. Use as an intensive skin treatment for 5 days and you'll be stunned by the difference!

Perfectionist patch, Estée Lauder
around £40 for a box containing 3 sets of patches.




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
13/02/2008
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Christmas gifts: unique presents for everyoneNaturally beautiful celebrities
This Week's Eastenders SpoilersThe funniest A-list reactions to the paparazzi
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         