Innovative

A patch that really busts deep lines around the eyes. It contains up-to-the-minute micro-technology that continuously spreads Estée Lauder's very own patented bio-water over the eye area using a conductor gel (very high-tech!). It's hard-working but gentle, moisturising the surface of the skin and filling in deep wrinkles.



We say: great for heavily-lined, creased eyes. Use as an intensive skin treatment for 5 days and you'll be stunned by the difference!



Perfectionist patch, Estée Lauder

around £40 for a box containing 3 sets of patches.

