A magic solution for soft, born-again eyes: soft, silky cream containing Eye seryl, which aids the circulation in the tiny vessels around your eyes. It reduces bags and wrinkles, contains huang-quin to smoothen and vegetal white lotus water to regenerate the skin around the eyes.

Apply around the eyes and leave for 10 min. Relax and let it work its magic!



We say: it's a brilliant pick-me-up and feels like it's really nourishing your skin.



Kenzo mask, around £40 for 8 15ml tubes and 8 cloth masks

Available in selected shops