© Kanebo



Regenerating and smoothing, this cream contains a silk treatment complex that stimulates the skin cells and stops the formation of wrinkles. It's 24-hour moisturising, treats dry skin and fills in expression lines.



We say: it's like velvet on your skin and can be applied under or over make-up.



Sensai Sensual Silk eye cream, Kanebo

around £54 for 15 ml

Available from March