This serum gives your eyelids a real lift. Ideal for women in their fifties who are after a youthful look. Containing a tara formula (tara is a south American tree), which is rich in energy and fights sagging, it re-builds the elasticity in the skin where the dermis meets the epidermis.



We say: long-acting and effective - your eyes seem more open and much younger after a month's use.



Supra Lift Ovalessence Vegetal Serum, Yves Rocher

around £15 for 15 ml