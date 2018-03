© Vichy



A serum containing themal water, rich in mineral salts, trace elements, glyercine and serine to lock the moisture deep into your skin cells. The active filladyn formula stimulates the production of 'moisture captors' and gives you 24-hour hydration.



We say: Gives instant freshness and is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin.



Thermal Fix Serum, Vichy, £10.50 for 30 ml

