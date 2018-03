© Avène



Specially created for sensitive skin, this serum soothes and repairs damaged dry skin from the very first application. It contains thermal water, glyercine and deep moisturising agents which work with your skin. Velvety and soft, it absorbs into your skin really quickly and the effects are long-lasting.



We say: Perfect if you have the sort of skin no moisturiser seems to get to!



Soothing Hydrating Serum, Avène

around £15 for 30ml