A liquid moisturiser containing shimmering micro-particles to give you added radiance. it contains a cocktail of essential grapefuit oil, lemon, other fruit extracts and fig jelly which combine to limit dehydration of the skin, and a vitamin complex to revitalise and tone.



We say: A great product for all skin types. Suitable for daily use, and protects your skin against the elements.



Instant Radiance Moisturiser, Decléor

£22 for 50 ml