This rescue cream is a godsend for very dry skin. It's groundbreaking Royal Lipideum formula resynchronises the natural process of exfoliation and restores the balance of fat in your skin. Containing royal jelly, beeswax and shea butter to deeply nourish.



We say: Has a gorgeous, delicate honey scent and works wonders on damaged skin.



Nutrix Royal Intense Lipid Repair Crème, Lancôme, £30

Available at Boots