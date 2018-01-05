>
The importance of moisturising
This powerful concentrate is designed to revive 25 to 30-year-old skin - just when those first signs of ageing are starting to appear. Containing a bio-revitalising complex formula, extracts of ginseng and DiGuanosine Polyphosphate which aid the production of energy in the skin cells, it also has a light, fresh texture and practically melts into the skin on your face and neck.

We say: For skin that's starting to show the first signs of ageing - it'll banish them in an instant, leaving you with young-looking, radiant skin.

Power Youth Serum, Givenchy
around £38 for 30 ml




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
19/04/2007
