This powerful concentrate is designed to revive 25 to 30-year-old skin - just when those first signs of ageing are starting to appear. Containing a bio-revitalising complex formula, extracts of ginseng and DiGuanosine Polyphosphate which aid the production of energy in the skin cells, it also has a light, fresh texture and practically melts into the skin on your face and neck.



We say: For skin that's starting to show the first signs of ageing - it'll banish them in an instant, leaving you with young-looking, radiant skin.



Power Youth Serum, Givenchy

around £38 for 30 ml



