Hard-working



© Clarins



Firming, moisturising and nourishing, this cream contains wheat protein to lift, Vitamin E to regenerate, hop vine to strengthen the tissue of the epidermis, glycerine to maximime moisture retention in the skin, and a new anti-pollution complex containing white tea, dock-cress and glycofilm to preserve your skin's radiance.



We say: If you're after younger-looking skin, look no further! Suitable for all skin types, with a fine texture, and also comes in a richer cream for dry skin.



MultiRegenerating Lift Anti-Wrinkle Cream, Clarins

around £86 for 50ml

