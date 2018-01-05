Hard-working

>
>
The importance of moisturising
Firming, moisturising and nourishing, this cream contains wheat protein to lift, Vitamin E to regenerate, hop vine to strengthen the tissue of the epidermis, glycerine to maximime moisture retention in the skin, and a new anti-pollution complex containing white tea, dock-cress and glycofilm to preserve your skin's radiance.

We say: If you're after younger-looking skin, look no further! Suitable for all skin types, with a fine texture, and also comes in a richer cream for dry skin.

MultiRegenerating Lift Anti-Wrinkle Cream, Clarins
around £86 for 50ml




  
  
