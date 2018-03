© Chanel



A miracle product containing Planifolia PFA, exclusive to Chanel. It acts when required according to the condition of your skin, giving radiance, enriching the epidermis with water and strengthening the skin's natural barrier. It's like cashmere on your skin and contains jojoba, camellia and rapeseed oil.



We say: It strengthens, has a lovely delicate flowery scent, leaves your skin supple and bright. Suitable for all skin types.



Sublimage Essential Regenerating Cream, Chanel, £155 for 50ml