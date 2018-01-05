2 in 1

© Helena Rubinstein

Containing Bio-Sap capsules rich in organic nutrients that are essential for plants, this cream restores your skin's natural beauty. Containing vitamin derivatives, plant extracts, ginger, soya beans, rice peptides and anti-ageing ingredients, it works on cell renewal and moisturises deeply.



We say: Double whammy: moisturisation and anti-ageing. Reduces the appearance of wrinkles and puts shine back into your complexion. Comes in two different textures, for normal or dry skin.



Prodigy Global, Helena Rubinstein

around £95 for 100ml





