The importance of moisturising
Containing Bio-Sap capsules rich in organic nutrients that are essential for plants, this cream restores your skin's natural beauty. Containing vitamin derivatives, plant extracts, ginger, soya beans, rice peptides and anti-ageing ingredients, it works on cell renewal and moisturises deeply.

We say: Double whammy: moisturisation and anti-ageing. Reduces the appearance of wrinkles and puts shine back into your complexion. Comes in two different textures, for normal or dry skin.

Prodigy Global, Helena Rubinstein
around £95 for 100ml 




  
  
19/04/2007
