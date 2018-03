© Estée Lauder



Half cocktail, half serum, this moisturising treatment contains protein, essential amino acids, hyaluronic acid and shea butter, along with traditional Chinese plant extracts, ginseng and - yes - reishi mushrooms. It protects and repairs dehydrated skin and fights the signs of ageing.



We say: An excellent anti-ageing treatment to revive fragile, dry to very dry skin.



Re-Nutriv, Estée Lauder, around £93 for 30ml

