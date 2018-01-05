© Givenchy The Make Up This year's make-up for spring and summer is looking colourful, fresh, fun, creative and refined. We bring you up to date on all the latest trends, with tips from the pros and a selection of our favourite products.



Colourful eyes are the focal point this spring. The latest trend is for dazzling bright colours and daring, creative touches, so get artistic!

Nude attitude is set to stick around in 2007. It's all about light, discreet foundation with added shimmer and shine for lips and cheeks.





CG, SH

