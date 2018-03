© Maybelline



Max Delmorme from Maybelline explains how to get the jungle/savanna look:



"I wanted to go for a safari feel for this new range and re-interpret classic colours such as khaki greens. Here I combine a dull, natural sage green with a deep, shimmery green to really bring out the bright colour of the eyes themselves and combine this with an enigmatic, mysterious look."



We love urban jungle chic with an air of mystery.



Expert Wear mono in City Safari, Maybelline, £4.99