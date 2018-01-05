Fun

Graffiti is back in vogue, apparently - 80s neon with a twist. Nicolas Degennes at Givenchy shows us how to use this season's bold colours in all their metallic, shimmering glory:



"Be daring! Try applying light but bold colours (pale blue, pink and yellow) around the contours of your eyes, metallic underneath your eyes and intenser, darker colours (green, orange and purple) to the upper eyelid."



We love fun, fresh and funky colours applied in a studied, artistic style.



Givenchy eye palette no.53, £31









