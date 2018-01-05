>
>
>
Eye Makeup

Fun

 
Fun
© Givenchy The Makeup

Graffiti is back in vogue, apparently - 80s neon with a twist. Nicolas Degennes at Givenchy shows us how to use this season's bold colours in all their metallic, shimmering glory:

"Be daring! Try applying light but bold colours (pale blue, pink and yellow) around the contours of your eyes, metallic underneath your eyes and intenser, darker colours (green, orange and purple) to the upper eyelid."

We love fun, fresh and funky colours applied in a studied, artistic style.

Givenchy eye palette no.53, £31




  
  
Sarah Horrocks
22/03/2007
Tags Eye Makeup Lip Make up
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouThe most memorable movie kisses of all time
This Week's Emmerdale SpoilersTen men who you don’t want to marry
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         