Dreamy

© Shiseido The Makeup

Green and violet go beautifully together. This combination creates real chameleon eyes according to your eye colour - blues, hazels and greens constantly change according to the light! This creamy, fresh eyeshadow feels gorgeous and the finish is sophisticated but fun.



We love electrifying colour co-ordination!



Hydro-Velours, Shiseido The Makeup

in Spring Plum and Aqua Shimmer, £12

Available at www.strawberrynet.com