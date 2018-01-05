>
>
>
Eye Makeup

Original

 
Original
© Nivea Beauty

This new cream eyeshadow with an intense metallic effect comes in original and cute little artist-style tubes. Pastel colours, bronze, silver and gold with strong metallic pigments give a really eye-catching effect, enhanced by pearly pigments and a creamy texture. It's very easy to apply, so don't be put off by the liquid!

Cyril Nesmon from Nivea gives us his tips:
"Apply Creamy Metal using your fingers or a brush over your lower eyelid. For added effect, try contrasting metallic liquid with soft powder. Apply a light powder to the arches of your eyes and underneath them."

We love: dazzling eyes!

Creamy Metal, Nivea Beauty
around £6 for 7ml






  
  
Sarah Horrocks
22/03/2007
Tags Eye Makeup Lip Make up
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         