This new cream eyeshadow with an intense metallic effect comes in original and cute little artist-style tubes. Pastel colours, bronze, silver and gold with strong metallic pigments give a really eye-catching effect, enhanced by pearly pigments and a creamy texture. It's very easy to apply, so don't be put off by the liquid!



Cyril Nesmon from Nivea gives us his tips:

"Apply Creamy Metal using your fingers or a brush over your lower eyelid. For added effect, try contrasting metallic liquid with soft powder. Apply a light powder to the arches of your eyes and underneath them."



We love: dazzling eyes!



Creamy Metal, Nivea Beauty

around £6 for 7ml








