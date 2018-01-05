

© Dior Backstage Make-Up



This beautiful lip palette comes straight from the backstage catwalk shows. Containing 5 care and colour products used by professional make-up artists at Dior in a beautiful box with a brush: moisturising lip balm, a matt balm with a powdery texture, satin and shine lipsticks, and a shimmering top coat. For full-on glam, apply all 5 and make sure you slick plenty of gloss on the centre of your lips to give them added volume and shine.



We love the chic box and glam lipsticks - designer beauty made easy!



Lip Show Palette Dior Backstage Make-Up, around £33

Available from June 2007



