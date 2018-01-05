>
>
>
Eye Makeup

Chic

   
Chic
© Dior Backstage Make-Up

This beautiful lip palette comes straight from the backstage catwalk shows. Containing 5 care and colour products used by professional make-up artists at Dior in a beautiful box with a brush: moisturising lip balm, a matt balm with a powdery texture, satin and shine lipsticks, and a shimmering top coat. For full-on glam, apply all 5 and make sure you slick plenty of gloss on the centre of your lips to give them added volume and shine.

We love the chic box and glam lipsticks - designer beauty made easy!

Lip Show Palette Dior Backstage Make-Up, around £33
Available from June 2007




  
 
Sarah Horrocks
22/03/2007
Tags Eye Makeup Lip Make up
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeHot celebrity men in uniform
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once DatedCelebrity Men with Glasses
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         