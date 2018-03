Colourful eyes

© Shiseido The Makeup

Chameleon eyes with Andy Warhol-inspired lashes will bring the focus on your baby blues this season. Play with bright, clean, acidic colours for a dreamy, artistic look, and make sure you get your eyeliner clean and spot on.



Tip: Before you apply your make-up, use an eye patch (Estée Lauder, Clinique and L'Oréal do good ones) to smoothen out wrinkles and leave your eyes and contours satiny-smooth.



Here's our selection of eye make-up.