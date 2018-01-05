Nude attitude

>
Innocent, peachy and crystal-clear are the key-words for foundation this spring and summer. Nude is very much in vogue, both on the catwalk and in the street.

For a perfect barely-there look, make sure you prepare your skin properly.

Tip: Exfoliate your face with a gentle scrub, smoothen with a moisturising mask and then apply your foundation. We love Clarins' Eclat Minute complexion enhancer and YSL's Matt Touch.

Patrick Lorentz at Estée Lauder advises us on preparing your skin for the nude look:

"The best preparation you can give your skin for a nude look is a dermabrasion exfoliating treatment to remove the top layers of skin and smoothen it out. Go for a foundation with a transparent, light texture and a powdery finish and apply it bit by bit until you get just the right amount of coverage. Easy."

